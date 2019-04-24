49ers exercise 2020 option on DeForest Buckner’s contract

Getty Images

DeForest Buckner is looking forward to the 49ers adding another pass rusher to their defense on Thursday night and he’s now set to spend at least two years as a teammate of whoever the 49ers select with the second overall pick.

The 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have exercised their option on Buckner’s contract for the 2020 season. The defensive lineman will be set to make over $12 million and the option is guaranteed against injury only.

Buckner is coming off a 12-sack season in 2018 and he has started all but one game since the 49ers selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft. He has 201 tackles and 21 sacks over all three seasons.

That productivity likely made exercising the option an easy choice for the 49ers and the next question will be whether they sign Buckner to a long-term deal. Buckner said recently that there have been some conversations, but it didn’t sound like anything is imminent on that front.