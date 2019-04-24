AAF racks up $500,000 bill to bankruptcy lawyers

Getty Images

When calculating the cash that the Alliance of American Football would need to get through its first season, the budget likely didn’t include a line item for “Legal Services (Bankruptcy).”

According to Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Daily, the recent financial implosion of the AAF has resulted in the generation of a $500,000 fee from Bracewell, a Houston-based law firm that has received $250,000 for preparing the 269-page bankruptcy filing, and that is owed $250,000 more.

The fee includes other filings and meetings with AAF creditors, but it will not cover any legal fights associated with the bankruptcy.

The AAF instituted bankruptcy proceedings earlier this month, citing more than $48 million in liabilities and fewer than #12 million in assets. Under the league’s schedule, which was aborted after eight weeks, the league would have been playing its inaugural championship game this weekend.