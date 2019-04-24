Aaron Rodgers appreciates Matt LaFleur’s “very clear messaging”

AP

The Packers have gotten some time to get used to head coach Matt LaFleur since the offseason program started earlier this month and one of the things that has come through for the players is the sense of a new beginning.

LaFleur said on Tuesday that he will “always pay credit and respect” to the past successes of the Packers organization, but said that he’s focused on “making history” rather than living in it. LaFleur’s focus on now has found support from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I think the great thing about Matt is it’s been very clear messaging,” Rodgers said, via PackersNews.com. “He’s been great in front of the room. It’s a forward focus. It’s about building today for a better tomorrow. He’s done a great job of talking about how the most important thing is us moving forward together and having a deference and appreciation for the past.”

The overall history of the Packers is a rich one, but missing the playoffs the last two years means the recent past hasn’t been quite as fruitful. Moving past all of it will be necessary for LaFleur to truly make a fresh start in Green Bay.