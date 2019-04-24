Before Roger Goodell, Tyreek Hill’s Fifth Amendment rights won’t save him

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill won’t be prosecuted for hurting his three-year-old child, even though prosecutors believe someone hurt Hill’s three-year-old child. A prosecution won’t occur because both Hill and the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, can invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to cooperate with the investigation and, ultimately, to testify at trial.

That won’t save Hill from the scrutiny of the NFL.

Here’s the key language from the Personal Conduct Policy: “Because the Fifth Amendment’s protection against self-incrimination does not apply in a workplace investigation, the league will reserve the right to compel a player to cooperate in its investigations even when he is the target of a pending law enforcement investigation or proceeding. A player’s refusal to speak to a league investigator under such circumstances will not preclude an investigation from proceeding or discipline from being imposed.”

Given Hill’s history — he pleaded guilty before entering the NFL to assaulting Espinal while she was pregnant — and the age of the child, the NFL should do what the prosecutor couldn’t do. Specifically, the NFL should presume that Hill is guilty, unless and until Hill persuasively convinces the league that he isn’t.

If he won’t talk to the league, he’s guilty. If he talks to the league but he tells a story that isn’t believable or consistent, he’s guilty. If Espinal tries to take the blame but does so in a way that, given her clear financial interest in protecting Hill, seems flimsy or not credible, he’s guilty.

Indeed, if Hill isn’t guilty he should be committed to bringing to justice whoever injured his child. And it’s fair to assume that Hill and Espinal have circled the wagons to protect each other from potential incarceration.

While that apparently will fly in Johnson County, Kansas (some would say the prosecutor should charge both of them with a crime and let a jury sort it all out, if Hill and Espinal both refuse to testify), it won’t fly at 345 Park Avenue. Especially since Hill escaped scrutiny for assaulting Espinal at a time when he was not yet subject to the Personal Conduct Policy.

  2. I said it in the other thread and I’ll say it here too. As a Chief’s fan and a Deputy Sheriff I can say this , he needs to go, not from KC, but from the NFL. Fact is a child was hurt, his damn arm was broken. A crime was committed and before anyone says, “No proof it was him”, I say that’s a BS excuse, either he did it, or he knows who did it. Either way he’s wrong, either he abuses children, or he protects those that do. Make a stand NFL, make all of them understand there is a line and it will not be crossed, no matter of your skill or popularity.

  6. I hope he doesn’t simply get away with this – hopefully, the NFL will do the right thing. There simply is no place in free society for people who hurt children. And it certainly sounds like he was involved, as was the woman.

    But then if the jury only convicts one or neither of them, the other could sue for false arrest and defamation. Throwing charges around willy-nilly is not the proper way to do a prosecution. Wait until you have proof. On of these two may very well admit guilt to a friend or reporter later on and then you can prosecute.

  9. He will get a fine and 6 to 8 games. He will return and once he starts scoring TDs again no one will care. Fan outcry will go away and it will be like it didn’t happen until it does again. The morals of NFL fans are ridiculously backwards. I said it earlier, you stand up vs a government you will be run out of the league but you can be a heinous criminal and be allowed back in and no one will protest saying they won’t watch. There was very little outcry when he beat his pregnant wife and there will be very little outcry here in a few months.

  11. I don’t always agree with the commissioner, but hurting a 3 year old kid is the lowest of lows. I hope they come down on Hill hard!

  12. So, I watched the press conference, and there was no mention of taking the 5th. The DA said there was not enough evidence to prove who hurt the child. So, to just assume that Tyreek is guilty is just the overflow from your preconceived notions. If he is guilty, then yes, he needs to go. If he isn’t, then he should be ok. He absolutely should cooperate with the NFL and team investigations, and if he doesn’t, then he needs to go. But this entire article essentially insinuates that he is guilty, when he may not be.

  14. Men that hurt children need to be in prison. Not playing a child’s game for millions. What a waste…

    Wow! If true he broke his kids arm, he should be banned for life.

    I Agree, but zero evidence Hill broke the kids arm, so here we are.

    I said it in the other thread and I’ll say it here too. As a Chief’s fan and a Deputy Sheriff I can say this , he needs to go, not from KC, but from the NFL. Fact is a child was hurt, his damn arm was broken. A crime was committed and before anyone says, “No proof it was him”, I say that’s a BS excuse, either he did it, or he knows who did it. Either way he’s wrong, either he abuses children, or he protects those that do. Make a stand NFL, make all of them understand there is a line and it will not be crossed, no matter of your skill or popularity.

    Very well said, and I wholeheartedly agree with you.

    If it was a Raider, Bronco, or LA player you wouldn’t be saying that. Don’t let a game corrupt your morals. He either did it, or knows who did. He is either a child abuser, or protects those that do. DEFEND THAT!

  20. The inconsistency with which the NFL prosecutes these things is stunning.

    A number of players after Ray Rice seem to be getting off far easier than he did.

    Not commenting on the punishments and whether or not they’re appropriate, rather the inconsistency. The NFL needs to man up and put out some objective standards, not something that depends upon what kind of mood Roger’s in.

  22. So many people here (based on the comments and likes vs dislikes) who are so sure that Tyreek is guilty, even when the prosecutor’s office is not. It’s like a mob around here. And, yes, as a father myself, this whole thing sickens me. No one should ever hurt a child. It’s the worst of the worst. And I pray that whoever did this is found out and held accountable. But stop throwing stones when you don’t know for sure who to throw those stones at. If the DA doesn’t know, you sure as hell don’t.

  23. And what if the child was hurt because each of the adults thought the other one was with the child when in fact the child were unsupervised. Lots of kids fall down steps, or jumped off chairs, and done other things that hurt themselves in the brief moments where the parents made a mistake.
    This would then be a situation that requires parenting classes and supervision visits from Child Services instead of prison and destroying someone’s career.

    Wait until the facts are known before you jump to conclusions about guilt and push for punishment!

  24. In all the ‘this or that punishment’ as well as the ‘league should or shouldn’t’ whatever we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that as a result of Espinal’s and/or Hill’s actions or inactions somewhere there is an injured child that has been removed from all they know as a result. More thoughts should be with the child and his future than any perspective league actions

  25. Given there’s no video, no hard evidence – Mr. Hill is going to consider himself lucky to get an 8 game suspension.

    There’s a cold place in hell for anyone that messes with a 3 year old – especially their own child.

  26. If it walks like a duck and talks like duck it it’s a duck! KC fans should tell politely tell their football team not to bring lowlifes into their community just because they run fast.

  27. Though Guy, show us how an NFL star can beat a kid. Adrian got a year for a switch to the tail. What do you get for broken bones?

  28. They should offer two options. Goodell rules as a judge or the fans vote on his guilt or innocence. His choice….

  29. Yet AP is still playing, and people are cheering for him and wearing his Jersey. Unbelievable.

