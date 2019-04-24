Ben gets two more years, $63 million in new money

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 24, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT
As the finishing touches were being put on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s extension, we guessed he’d be getting somewhere between $30 million and $33.5 million a year in new money. That’s right where it ended up.

Roethlisberger is getting two more years and $63 million in new money, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That’s $31.5 million a year in new money.

So that gives Roethlisberger a better per-year average than Matt Ryan got on his recent contract extension, but less than Aaron Rodgers, which is in turn less than Russell Wilson. At $35 million a year in new money, Wilson raised the bar last week for the best contract in NFL history, and Roethlisberger did not clear that bar.

But it’s still a good deal for Roethlisberger, and a deal that lets the Steelers plan to have him for the remainder of his career — and to get to work on building a team that can win a third Super Bowl with Roethlisberger at the helm.

14 responses to "Ben gets two more years, $63 million in new money

  2. fc187 says:
    April 24, 2019 at 3:29 pm
    Just for being able to throw a football.

    To be fair he’s also the best in the league at throwing a teammate under the bus


  3. fc187 says:
    April 24, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Just for being able to throw a football.”

    Just for being able call out the delivered play, read the defense, make an audible or not, drop back and consistently throw a football for a hour about 20 – 40 times in around 3 seconds for almost 16 weeks straight.

    I don’t even like the Steelers but can’t stand when people marginalize what athletes do. If it was so simple, you’d be doing it.

  4. To be fair he’s also the best in the league at throwing a teammate under the bus

    figures this statement comes from a ravens or pats fan…averages 27mil per year next 3 years…pretty fair…for a SB winning qb that still has alot left in his arm…

  5. SWFLPC.INC says:
    April 24, 2019 at 3:35 pm
    fc187 says:
    April 24, 2019 at 3:29 pm
    Just for being able to throw a football.
    To be fair he’s also the best in the league at throwing a teammate under the bus.

    He does that for free.

  6. Athletes are just another form of entertainer. I rarely see people complain about the money that movie stars or singers make but athletes always seem to be held up to ridicule for making a lot of money.
    Look at some of the contracts given to soccer players is Europe. They even make the biggest baseball contracts look frugal. And all those guys can do is kick a ball, run around a field, and fake injuries. But they get paid big bucks because there actions and name put paying fans in the seats.

  7. Ben should just make it 62 million and float 1 million my way. He would never know the difference and I could pay off my debts.

  8. So in effect, over the two years of the new contract, Ben will be getting all of his 2019 cap hit and half of Antonio Brown’s cap hit (if he had stayed in Pittsburgh).
    I guess I have to say thanks to AB for helping the Steelers keep their franchise quarterback without going into cap hell over those two years.

  10. That pushes Dak’s tag price (top 5 average salary) to over $30 million probably closer to $31. It seems QB’s value is increasing by the day, Jerry better sign him soon.

  11. bobmillion says:
    April 24, 2019 at 4:07 pm
    That pushes Dak’s tag price (top 5 average salary) to over $30 million probably closer to $31. It seems QB’s value is increasing by the day, Jerry better sign him soon.

    Thats way too high for Dak Prescott…please…he’s in the range of 10-20 qb’s…Nick Foles type numbers…22-25

  14. Meanwhile the police that protect his house and the teachers that educate his children are lucky to make $40k a year. Not hating on football players, just pointing out the irony.

