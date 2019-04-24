Ben Roethlisberger: Grateful for new deal, Steelers will get my absolute best

Getty Images

The Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed to a new contract on Wednesday and the 2004 first-round pick is now tied to the team through the 2021 season.

Roethlisberger had been signed through this season and the official announcement calls it a new three-year deal rather than a two-year extension. No financial terms were announced and none have been reported by outside sources at this point.

“I am grateful to the Rooneys and the Steelers organization for continuing to believe in me,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. “It has always been a goal to play my entire career in Pittsburgh. This is home for me and my family, and we love this city. I am as excited to be a Steeler in year 16 as I was when they drafted me. They will get my absolute best.”

Roethlisberger enters the 2019 season in sixth place in all-time passing yards, seventh place in passing touchdowns and seventh place in completed passes. Steelers owner Art Rooney II noted those totals by calling Roethlisberger one of the “most productive” quarterbacks in history, but said in his own statement that “Ben’s focus is on only one goal — to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Pittsburgh.”