Ben Roethlisberger: Grateful for new deal, Steelers will get my absolute best

The Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed to a new contract on Wednesday and the 2004 first-round pick is now tied to the team through the 2021 season.

Roethlisberger had been signed through this season and the official announcement calls it a new three-year deal rather than a two-year extension. No financial terms were announced and none have been reported by outside sources at this point.

“I am grateful to the Rooneys and the Steelers organization for continuing to believe in me,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. “It has always been a goal to play my entire career in Pittsburgh. This is home for me and my family, and we love this city. I am as excited to be a Steeler in year 16 as I was when they drafted me. They will get my absolute best.”

Roethlisberger enters the 2019 season in sixth place in all-time passing yards, seventh place in passing touchdowns and seventh place in completed passes. Steelers owner Art Rooney II noted those totals by calling Roethlisberger one of the “most productive” quarterbacks in history, but said in his own statement that “Ben’s focus is on only one goal — to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Pittsburgh.”

Ben Roethlisberger: Grateful for new deal, Steelers will get my absolute best

  2. The guy has two super bowl trophies already and has been one of the most productive and clutch QB’s of all time. Those trophies were won before the days of LeVeon Bell and Antonio Brown, so it was all Big Ben.

  3. Good luck with another SB! He’s always been a tad under-par/erratic in the playoffs (rating drops to 86.5). And in the SB itself – just 77.5 last time, way back in 2010 (a loss), and 64.4 overall with 3 TDs and 5 INTs. They prob can’t beat Browns in 2019, let alone Pats/Chiefs.

  5. They’ll get his best, which is to say that sometimes he’ll be great and carry the team, and sometimes he’ll throw 2 or 3 bad interceptions and blow games against weak opponents.
    I have to wonder how long they’ll keep Dobbs and Rudolph. Their rookie deals will both be wasted before this contract is up.

  10. I think we are starting to see a crazy, unfathomable even, correlation between players showing up to their job to work and their advancement towards receiving the money they want from said team. Totally mind blowing. It’s as if showing your employer that you want to work for them makes them want to give you money. Head explosion.

  whywerule says:
    April 24, 2019 at 12:59 pm

  cjmcfootball says:
    April 24, 2019 at 12:49 pm
