Bengals pick up William Jackson option

Getty Images

The Bengals have picked up the fifth-year option on 2016 first-round draft pick William Jackson.

Jackson, a cornerback out of Houston, was chosen with the 24th overall pick in 2016. He missed his entire rookie year and was mostly a backup in 2017, but he started all 16 games last year and the Bengals think he has a bright future ahead of him.

The Bengals think highly enough of Jackson that it wouldn’t be surprising to see them start talking to him about a possible contract extension at some point in 2019, although there’s not a big rush on that.

For now, Jackson is signed through the 2020 season, when he’ll turn 28 years old.