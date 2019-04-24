Brian Robison signs one-day deal with Vikings, retires

Getty Images

Former defensive end Brian Robison announced his retirement from the NFL after signing a one-day contract with the Vikings, the team announced Wednesday.

Robison ended his career tied for ninth place in team history with 60 sacks. His 173 games played ranks third among defensive ends in Vikings history.

The Vikings selected Robison in the 2007 draft. He missed only three games in 11 seasons, with a streak of 73 consecutive regular-season games played from 2012-17.

Robison played in two NFC Championship Games.

The Vikings cut Robison out of the preseason last summer. He did not play last season.