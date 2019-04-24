Bucs exercise fifth-year option on Vernon Hargreaves

Getty Images

The Buccaneers officially exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves‘ contract, the team announced Wednesday night.

The Bucs made him a first-round pick in 2016.

It marks the third year in a row Tampa Bay has picked up the option on a first-rounder, having done so with receiver Mike Evans in 2017 and quarterback Jameis Winston last year. The Bucs subsequently signed Evans to a long-term deal, while Winston is heading into his option year.

Injuries have limited Hargreaves to 10 games over the past two seasons, but new coach Bruce Arians expects big things from Hargreaves as a press corner. He went on injured reserve last season after a shoulder injury in the season opener.

In 26 games over three seasons, Hargreaves has made 125 tackles, an interception and 15 pass breakups.