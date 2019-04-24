Chemistry between Andrew Luck and Devin Funchess a priority for Colts offseason

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich campaigned hard for his team to sign wide receiver Devin Funchess this offseason.

In order to maximize the value of their acquisition, Reich says it’s important that Funchess and quarterback Andrew Luck are able to develop a strong chemistry together on the field.

“I’ve gotten a good idea what he can do and what he likes to do from watching the tape. I just think it’ll be a fresh start for him, so I think the consistency of all the route running, all the little adjustments and nuances to zone coverage (are important),” Reich said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “And then, really, the big part, right, he can work on now: developing chemistry with Andrew, and that’ll be huge.”

Reich fawned over Funchess’ traits when the Colts signed him in March. Luck is certainly capable of helping Funchess shine should the chemistry between the two develop as Reich and the Colts hope it does.

“I knew I had to come in with my new quarterback and had to build that relationship with him,” Funchess said. “That’s my main goal.”

Funchess’ best season in Carolina came in 2017 when he caught 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. All three marks are career-highs for Funchess. If all goes to play in Indianapolis, Funchess could have a chance to set new marks this season.

“I’m excited to work with him, excited to see what he’s got to bring to the table and excited to see how he can make me better. Hopefully I can make him better,” Luck said.