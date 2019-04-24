Chris Harris: Relationship with Broncos can be salvaged

Getty Images

There’s been a flurry of news regarding cornerback Chris Harris over the last day or so and Harris has now weighed in on where things stand with the Broncos.

General Manager John Elway said at a Tuesday press conference that he’s willing to talk to Harris about a new contract after the draft, but made it clear that talking about a new deal doesn’t mean the team will agree to one. Later in the day came word that Harris wants to be traded if the team isn’t willing to do a new deal.

Harris told Mike Klis of KUSA that he hopes to stay with the Broncos.

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” Harris said. “I want to be here so we can salvage it. … I don’t have any hard feelings about anything. I always wanted to retire here. It’s not me. It can be salvaged.”

Given Harris’ desire for a new deal, the route to salvation seems clear. Whether that’s possible is less clear, however.

Klis reported that Harris is looking for $15 million a year and that the Broncos aren’t willing to meet that price. If that’s the case, someone’s going to have to change their stance for Harris to stay in Denver.