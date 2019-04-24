Corey Liuget visits Jaguars

Getty Images

Free agent defensive lineman Corey Liuget visited the Jaguars today.

Liuget also has had visits with the Seahawks and Giants.

He is one of the highest remaining players on PFT’s top-100 free agents at No. 44.

Liuget, 29, spent his first eight seasons with the Chargers. He tore his quadriceps during a November loss to the Broncos, prematurely ending his 2018 season after he served a four-game suspension to open the season.

Liuget played only six games last season, making 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and the Chargers declined Liuget’s option.

He has 274 tackles, 24 sacks and six forced fumbles in his career