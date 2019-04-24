Devin Bush says he would draft Michigan teammate Rashan Gary over himself

Getty Images

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush could easily find himself selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. If it was up to Bush, there would be at least one player selected before himself.

According to Chris Thomas of the Detroit Free Press, Bush said his Michigan teammate – defensive end Rashan Gary – should be drafted before he is this week.

“I’d take him before me,” Bush said. “Just his potential’s crazy. I played with him, but I just know what he’s all about. Teams may be questioning that, but I know.”

Gary’s status has been somewhat in doubt as he is dealing with a labral tear in his shoulder. It’s an issue that Gary could potentially play through season before trying to get it addressed in the future. Gary’s measurables, including a 4.58 40-yard dash time, make him an intriguing pass rush prospect despite only compiling 9.5 sacks in his career at Michigan.

“I haven’t seen Rashan’s stock really fall from my perspective,” Bush said. “But if it has, I don’t know the reason for it. He could be very special, too. His size and his speed, his power combination, his quickness, it doesn’t come around very often.

“You probably get those guys every 10 years, every 15 years. He’s very special.”

There’s a good chance both Bush and Gary get to hear their names called Thursday night during the first round.