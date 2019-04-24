District attorney will make announcement today on Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

The district attorney’s office in Johnson County, Kansas, has scheduled an announcement on the child abuse investigation surrounding Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

District Attorney Steve Howe said today that he will have an announcement to make at a press conference at 3 p.m. Central time.

There’s no word on what Howe will say, but Hill and his fiancee reportedly had their son removed from their home over abuse allegations. Authorities were reportedly called to Hill’s home twice in March to investigate the wellbeing of his son.

A league source tells PFT that the Chiefs knew nothing about the district attorney’s press conference until it was announced.

If Hill is found to have abused his son, there will be heavy pressure on the Chiefs to cut ties with him, as they did with Kareem Hunt last year when tape of a violent incident was released. The NFL would also likely suspend Hill for a significant period of time if he engaged in child abuse. Adrian Peterson was accused of abusing his son after one game of the 2014 season and ended up being banished for the rest of that year.