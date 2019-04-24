Drew Lock: I’d rather go No. 32 to the right team than No. 1 to a bad team

Getty Images

It goes without saying that most players want to be drafted as early as possible: There’s more prestige, and more money, in being a high pick.

But Missouri quarterback Drew Lock doesn’t see it that way. Lock says he wants to go to the right team, and he thinks he might be better off developing with a good team that has a low pick than ending up on a bad team with a high pick. In fact, Lock told Don Banks of Patriots.com that he would love to be Tom Brady‘s understudy.

“I’d 100 percent rather go 32nd to the right team than No. 1 to a bad team,’’ Lock said. “If that happened [being drafted by the Patriots], I’d be honored for sure. Tom’s obviously there for a couple more years, but to be able to sit behind a guy like that and learn from one of the best quarterbacks of all time — if not the best — I think that’s an ideal situation for any quarterback.’’

Would the Patriots draft Lock if he’s still there at No. 32? It’s possible they’ll draft a quarterback to serve as Brady’s successor, but it seems more likely they’ll try to draft someone at another position who can help them win another Super Bowl while Brady is still there, rather than someone who will stand on the sidelines as long as Brady is still there. But if Lock gets drafted by a team where he’ll be a backup, he’s fine with that.