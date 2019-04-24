Duke Johnson sitting out voluntary minicamp

Getty Images

Duke Johnson remains away from the Browns this week as the team holds a voluntary minicamp, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Johnson requested a trade after the Browns signed Kareem Hunt, who is suspended for the first eight games.

The Browns began their offseason work April 1, and Johnson has not attended. But Browns General Manager John Dorsey said last week he anticipated the running back would show up for the voluntary minicamp this week.

The Browns repeatedly have said they expect Johnson to have a role on the team this season.

But Johnson saw his playing time and touches drop last season. He played a career-low 42 percent of the offensive snaps and had a career-low 87 touches.