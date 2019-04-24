Ed Oliver watched Aaron Donald film with Gregg Williams

AP

Ed Oliver has drawn comparisons to Aaron Donald because of a similar build and his athleticism. On his visit to the Jets, the University of Houston defensive tackle revealed he watched film of the Rams defensive tackle with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Williams was the Rams defensive coordinator in Donald’s first three NFL seasons.

“I like to wreak havoc, and that’s basically what they do, so I’d fit right in,” Oliver said Wednesday, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “. . .I loved it.”

Several mock drafts link Oliver to the Jets, who own the No. 3 overall choice. Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Alabama tackle Quinnen Williams and Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen also could be options for the Jets.

Oliver was asked about the comparisons to Donald, who has won the past two defensive player of the year awards.

“That’s great being compared to somebody who’s going to wear a gold jacket — it’s not if, it’s when he wears a gold jacket — because it’s something you dream about,’’ Oliver said, via Don Banks of patriots.com. “But you get in the league and then you’re going to have to see who’s better? Like, who has the better production? I’m ready to compete with him, not be compared to him.”