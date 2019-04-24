Falcons pick up fifth-year option on Keanu Neal

Getty Images

The Falcons didn’t get to see much of Keanu Neal last year, so they decided to buy an extra one.

The team announced they had picked up the fifth-year option on Neal’s rookie contract.

The 2016 first-rounder tore his ACL in last year’s regular season opener, the start of an avalanche of bad news for the Falcons. They also lost safety Ricardo Allen and linebacker Deion Jones in the first three weeks, setting the stage for a disappointing season.

Neal made the Pro Bowl in 2017, and getting him back to health and his previous form will be a big step forward.