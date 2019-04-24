Get your three-minute hockey fix here

Getty Images

Sure, this is a football website. But we appreciate the skills and abilities required to play hockey.

And NBC holds comprehensive hockey video rights. And we include playoff hockey highlights in PFT Live. And last night’s games were compelling enough to justify putting the hockey highlights here, especially since you may have missed the fireworks that happened after midnight EDT.

Check out the three-minute treatment of last night’s action, and get ready to tune in to NBCSN tonight for another game seven, featuring the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Washington Capitals.

We’ll have the highlights during tomorrow morning’s PFT Live, and we’ll quite possibly put the highlights here.

And you then can ask, “What does this have to do with football?” and we can say, “Absolutely nothing, say it again.”