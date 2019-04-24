Giants restructure Kevin Zeitler’s contract

Getty Images

The Giants acquired guard Kevin Zeitler from the Browns earlier this offseason and they’ve tweaked his contract ahead of his first season with the team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted $7.5 million of Zeitler’s $10 million salary for this season into a signing bonus. That clears $5 million in cap room for the team this year.

Zeitler is signed through the 2021 season with non-guaranteed salaries of $10 million and $12 million. Those were also the cap hits, but both will rise by $2.5 million as a result of the conversion.

The NFLPA’s daily cap report has the Giants with just over $14 million in space that they can use toward signing their draft class and making other tweaks to the roster as they head into the 2019 season.