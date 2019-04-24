If Washington wants to trade up, it likely comes from the top

Getty Images

Dan Snyder may be getting impatient with his team’s inability to land a franchise quarterback.

We noted today that there’s been talk of Washington trying to trade into the Top 5 of tomorrow night’s first round, and now there’s a report from Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan that Snyder has “taken over the first round of the draft.”

In other words, if Bruce Allen, Doug Williams and the rest of the front office are aggressively positioning themselves to move up, that’s likely on orders from the boss. Snyder isn’t as hands-on in the draft room as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but he’s not a hands-off owner, either. If he wants a franchise quarterback, he’ll tell his personnel people to get it done.

For Washington, moving up to the Top 5 would be particularly important because the division-rival Giants, picking No. 6, may also be looking to draft a quarterback. If a quarterback Washington wants ends up in New York, Snyder would not be happy.

Right now Washington is slated to go into the season with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. Alex Smith is not expected to be ready to return from last year’s severe leg injury. If Washington is looking to trade up, it would presumably be for Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock or Duke’s Daniel Jones.