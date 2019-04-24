John Ross: Each year it gets bigger for me

Getty Images

The Bengals used the ninth overall choice on receiver John Ross in 2017. He has played 16 games with 11 starts, making 21 catches for 210 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons.

New Bengals coach Zac Taylor said last week he knows why Ross was a first-round choice, calling him “electric” at Washington. Taylor, though, added “let’s see what he can put on tape.”

Going into his third season, Ross faces a crucial year. He knows it. The Bengals know it. Everyone knows it.

“Each year it gets bigger for me,” Ross said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website.

Ross is ready for a new start in a new offense with new coaches.

“I think it’s a good chance for me. I know it’s a good chance for me,” Ross said. “I’m going to go out there and continue to be myself. I already know I’m going to love it. I love it now. How exciting it looks, the amount of big plays for everybody. The amount of opportunity everyone is going to get is amazing.”

The Bengals point to the jump Tyler Boyd made in his third season, hoping for the same from Ross. Boyd made 76 receptions for 828 yards and three touchdowns his first two seasons before catching 76 passes for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns last season.