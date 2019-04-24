Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens

Getty Images

Shortly after word broke that the Ravens and kicker Justin Tucker had agreed to a contract extension, the Ravens announced that Tucker had signed his new deal.

It’s a four-year extension, which puts Tucker under contract in Baltimore through the 2023 season.

Tucker is set to make $3.05 million this year and multiple reports put the amount of new money in the deal at $20 million. The average salary of $5 million per season on the new portion of the deal is a new high for a kicker and the $12 million or so in guaranteed money is also a record at the position.

Tucker set the previous high for total guarantees when he signed his current deal in 2019. Should he continue to perform at the same level he’s been at since arriving in Baltimore in 2012, Tucker may set another record in a few years.