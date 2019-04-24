Kyler Murray has arrived in Nashville

Getty Images

It makes sense that with the NFL Draft in the middle of SEC country, that we’re now tracking private planes because that’s where the news is.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Murray has arrived in Nashville, after he missed a scheduled charity appearance earlier this morning.

Murray flew in on a private plane with his family and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, which means he is now in the place where he may or may not be taken first overall by the Cardinals.

He’s still the favorite to be drafted in the top spot, but odds have dipped in recent days, as speculation (and reports from former players) swirled about the Cardinals going in another direction.