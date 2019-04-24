Kyler Murray not at charity appearance in Nashville this morning

Getty Images

As we’ve noted several times in recent weeks, the one sure way to know Kyler Murray’s probably going to the Cardinals with the first overall pick will be if he’s in the green room as the draft begins.

As far as we know now, he’s still heading that direction. But he’s not there yet.

Accordng to Jenny Vrentas of SI.com, 21 prospects were at Nissan Stadium this morning to assemble kits for a local food bank, but Murray was not in attendance. He was originally scheduled to be at the appearance.

The Oklahoma quarterback is reportedly set to arrive in Nashville later today, so it’s possible there was a mix-up in scheduling for either the charity appearance, his flight, or some other complication.

And it’s entirely possible that his absence this morning means nothing. Unless it doesn’t.

The league initially invited 23 players to Nashville for the first round, and after Montez Sweat pulled out, that would mean Murray’s the only original invitee not on hand this morning.