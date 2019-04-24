Kyler Murray still favored to go first, but odds dipping

Getty Images

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is still favored to go first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He’s just not as favored as he used to be.

According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, the odds have dipped on bets for Murray to go first overall to the Cardinals.

In previous weeks at FanDuel’s New Jersey sportsbook, Murray’s odds were -1200 (meaning you’d have to bet $1,200 to win $100), but they were down to -400 this morning.

Ohio State Nick Bosa‘s second on the list at +350, so Murray remains a significant favorite.

But whether it’s doubts planted by Antonio Bryant, of Murray not arriving in Nashville this morning as scheduled, or just cold feet on the part of the gambling public, the movement this close to the draft is interesting.