Kyler Murray still favored to go first, but odds dipping

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is still favored to go first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He’s just not as favored as he used to be.

According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, the odds have dipped on bets for Murray to go first overall to the Cardinals.

In previous weeks at FanDuel’s New Jersey sportsbook, Murray’s odds were -1200 (meaning you’d have to bet $1,200 to win $100), but they were down to -400 this morning.

Ohio State Nick Bosa‘s second on the list at +350, so Murray remains a significant favorite.

But whether it’s doubts planted by Antonio Bryant, of Murray not arriving in Nashville this morning as scheduled, or just cold feet on the part of the gambling public, the movement this close to the draft is interesting.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Kyler Murray still favored to go first, but odds dipping

  1. I hope he doesn’t go #1 just to make things more interesting. I mean, it will be interesting enough to see the ramifications either way with Rosen possibly going to a team like New England. Just one more day, and we’ll know.

  2. So without actually anything happening for months, Murray’s odds are some how dipping the day before the draft? That makes absolutely no sense.

  3. “the movement this close to the draft is interesting.”
    ______________

    People who didn’t know what was going to happen still not knowing what will happen qualifies as interesting?

  4. So without actually anything happening for months, Murray’s odds are some how dipping the day before the draft? That makes absolutely no sense.

    It means they are not getting sufficient action on both sides of the bet, so they change the odds to invite more betting. Has nothing to do with reality.

  5. Missed a charity event…

    I suppose its better than committing a crime, but this kid has made every wrong step the last 2+ months leading up to this draft. Maybe these NFL teams have the blinders on, but this dude is completely unlikeable. Appears to have a ton of talent, but his interview tour was an unmitigated disaster and its always real bad PR when you skip out on a charity event.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!