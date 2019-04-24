Lions tell Devin Bush he would play MLB, currently Jarrad Davis’ spot

AP

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush said the Lions told him during a pre-draft visit earlier this month that they envision him at middle linebacker if he ends up in Detroit. That’s the spot currently held by Jarrad Davis, a first-round choice two years ago.

“It was actually the MIKE position, playing that position,” Bush said Wednesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That’s where I like to be, right in the middle.”

Davis led the Lions with 100 tackles and finished third with six sacks last season, calling the defensive plays in every game as the team’s middle linebacker. Davis played 98.80 percent of the Lions’ defensive snaps.

The Lions played three linebackers often last season, per Birkett, with Devon Kennard playing 87.54 percent of the snaps and Christian Jones 65.15 percent. Detroit used Kennard as a stand-up rusher on the strong side.

Davis said last week he hopes to get more snaps as a pass rusher, and the Lions could have that in mind for him if they draft Bush.