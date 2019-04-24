Marshal Yanda’s extension doesn’t guarantee he’ll play in 2020

Getty Images

The Ravens officially announced a one-year extension to guard Marshal Yanda‘s contract on Wednesday, but General Manager Eric DeCosta stopped short of writing Yanda into the lineup for 2020.

There was some uncertainty about whether Yanda would return to the team for the 2019 season and it appears that a return for a 14th season isn’t a sure thing.

“That’s Marshal’s decision. He didn’t like the idea of him going into the final year of his deal, and we didn’t either,” DeCosta said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

There’s been no word on the financial terms of Yanda’s deal for 2020 at this point. He’s set to make $7 million in 2019 and it seems unlikely that he’d be returning to the team for a significantly different amount of money.