Matthew Stafford working out with Lions while wife recovers from brain surgery

Getty Images

Although he took a little time off to be with his wife, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is back with the team this week.

Stafford has returned to voluntary offseason workouts in Detroit, according to multiple reports.

Kelly Stafford revealed on Sunday that she needed 12 hours of brain surgery and is now at home recovering.

The Lions have said little about Stafford’s family situation, other than to say they want to support both Matt and Kelly during this time. The Staffords have three daughters, 2-year-old twins and a baby born in August.