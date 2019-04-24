Nick Bosa vows to keep his opinions to himself from now on

AP

Nick Bosa has praised President Trump and called Colin Kaepernick a “clown” in tweets he later deleted. He has admitted the possibility of landing in San Francisco prompted him to curtail his social media activity, and on Wednesday, Bosa sounded as if he’s done with sharing his conservative opinions.

“I’m just getting ready for the draft,” Bosa said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m not really worried about Twitter any more. I think the people who know me, know who I am. And I’m going to keep my opinions to myself from now on.”

Bosa could end up in San Francisco, one of the most liberal cities in the country, if the Cardinals select Kyler Murray as many (most?) expect. The former Ohio State pass rusher seems just fine going to San Francisco if that’s how it works out.

His brother, Joey, plays in Los Angeles for the Chargers.

Nick Bosa took a pre-draft visit to Santa Clara and hit it off with the coaches and front office.

“Just all really, really good dudes,” Bosa said. “We had dinner and sat around and talked, man to man. I just love them, the culture. It seems like the kind of culture I’d like to be in. It was just a really good visit.

“It just seems like a family. Every coach that I talked to when they were away from coach [Kyle] Shanahan just talked up how player-friendly he is and how he’s just a regular guy, but when it’s time to go to work, he goes to work. Playing for somebody like that would be really cool.”