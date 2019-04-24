N’Keal Harry doesn’t think he will go lower than No. 33

Getty Images

The Cardinals made the short trip to Arizona State to work out wide receiver N’Keal Harry last weekend and Harry feels like it was a successful one.

Harry was a guest on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Wednesday and said that he hopes to hear his name called during the first round on Thursday night. If not, he says he is “95 percent” sure that the Cardinals will take him with the first pick of the second round on Friday night.

“I can’t really say too much but just from the workout I had [with Arizona] … I really turned some heads in the organization,” Harry said. “So, if for some reason I slip out the first round, in my opinion, I don’t think there’s any way I’ll slip past 33.”

Harry also spent time with the 49ers, Seahawks, Bills, Eagles, Patriots and Saints over the course of his pre-draft travels.