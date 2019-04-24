Odell Beckham responds to criticism of minicamp absence

AP

Someone’s getting blocked.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland posted a letter to Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. regarding his decision not to attend this week’s voluntary minicamp. Beckham saw it, and he responded to the item titled, “Hey Odell: Where Are You?” by saying via Twitter, “Training! Thanks for your concerns!”

The reaction comes only days after Beckham expressed relief over moving to a market where the “media . . . isn’t gonna have or look for a story of a sneeze or blow my nose wrong.” Beckham doesn’t realize that, relatively speaking, he’s an even bigger deal in Cleveland than he ever was in New York, and the media will indeed be watching everything he does, whether it involves blowing his nose or blowing off non-mandatory practice sessions.

Grossi chastises Beckham for not showing up, pointing out the disconnect between the glowingly positive things he said when he showed up for the first day of offseason workouts and not showing up for the bonus minicamp that every team with a new coach is permitted to conduct. The reality, however, is that the workouts are voluntary. Yes, media and fans are free to view Beckham skeptically, but he’s still free to not show up.

He’s also free to block his critics on Twitter, which he did to the account of a certain website that covers the NFL every day of the year after someone dared to suggest two years ago that, if he was skipping voluntary workouts with the Giants because he wanted a new contract, he should just say so.

It’s unclear why he’s skipping voluntary workouts in Cleveland. If he’s doing it because he wants a new contract, he should just say so. (What’s he gonna do, block us again?) But it is clear that: (1) he has the right to do it; and (2) the Browns shouldn’t be surprised.