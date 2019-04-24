Prosecutors “believe that a crime occurred” against Tyreek Hill’s son

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
The Johnson County, Kansas, district attorney has investigated a pair of incidents involving the son of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. The authorities announced on Wednesday that charges will not be filed against Hill or the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal.

Prosecutor Stephen Howe said at a press conference, “We believe the a crime has occurred,” but that “the evidence does not conclusively establish who commit the crime.”

Howe seemed to be frustrated by the inability to prosecute the crime that was committed, pointing out that under the American criminal justice system, “We would rather let guilty people go free than convict innocent people.”

The criminal investigation is closed for now; however, an active investigation continues regarding the protection of the child, who reportedly was recently removed from the home. Howe said on multiple occasions that the child is “safe,” but he declined to say whether the child is in the home.

Howe said that his office has not spoken to the NFL or the Chiefs about the situation. He also would not discuss any facts regarding the crime that was committed, citing the sensitivity of the situation given the age of the child.

Howe characterized the situation as a “whodunit,” but that there’s no way to determine who committed the acts. Eventually, Howe acknowledged that someone “hurt this child,” but that it simply can’t be proven who inflicted any injury.

“We want to hold people accountable who hurt children,” Howe said.

While Hill may not have to worry about the prospect of being prosecuted or jailed (for now), he’ll have a separate problem with the NFL. The specifics of that problem will be outlined in a subsequent item.

21 responses to “Prosecutors “believe that a crime occurred” against Tyreek Hill’s son

  2. The sick part is that either Tyreek or his fiancé broke their 3 year old son’s arm and are lying about it. I have never and will never feel good about this guy or what he does on a football field.

  5. As a Chief’s fan and a Deputy Sheriff I can say this , he need to go, not from KC, but from the NFL. Fact is a child was hurt, his damn arm was broken. A crime was committed and before anyone says, “No proof it was him”, I say that’s a BS excuse, either he did it, or he knows who did it. Either way he’s wrong, either he abuses children, or he protects those that do. Make a stand NFL, make all of them understand there is a line and it will not be crossed, no matter of your skill or popularity.

  6. As soon as Hill gets his big contract, that child’s mother is going to let the authorities know what happened and walk off with half of it. But until then, she has to keep quiet.

  7. That’s absolutely disgusting and a miscarriage of justice as I’ve not seen before. I’m pretty sure the child didn’t break his own arm. Prosecutors don’t know who did it, so they both get away with it. WOW!!! Just WOW!!!

  8. If they can’t figure out which adult in the house broke the kid’s arm, then Hill is a child abuser, or helping cover for a child abuser.

  9. Why does it seem that the NFL has more of these types of player issues than all of the rest of professional sports combined?

  12. Disgusting, but I figured it would come down to either inconclusive evidence (neither blames the other, with some excuse about the child falling) or with the woman taking the blame as she’s not the bread winner.

    Any outrage in KC will likely be limited to non-football fans.

  13. A big city DA showing they fundamentally do not undermine their roles.

    You job is to indict or not. You are not supposed to go out there, and make such statements without the accused having the ability to get their name back from your innuendo.

    Big city DAs play by a different set of rules it seems.

  15. Where there’s smoke there’s fire. Congrats chiefs !! Frank Clark is a welcomed addition.

  17. Howe – “We would rather let guilty people go free than convict innocent people.”

    ———————————-

    A massive lie. Mandatory sentencing encourages plea deals over risking long term incarceration. Court appointed attorney’s for those who cannot afford to pay (well over half the population) exorbitant attorney fees encourage and make their living off negotiating plea deals. State hired investigators for previously stated court appointed attorney’s work for state pleas-convictions and not for the accused.

    Only the wealthy in this country often get a free pass in the criminal justice system.

  18. “If their married, they can’t be forced to testify against each other, So with both denying everything…No witnesses.”

    They’re not married, and never were as far as I know. They were dating and I think they separated around the time of the child abuse.

  20. The safety of the child is what matters. I don’t care if Hill gets suspended, arrested, whatever. If the child ends up getting permanently injured or worse, then everyone including the prosecutor played a part in it. But, if the prosecutor is being honest in his comments, it kinda sounds like his hands are tied, which would mean only the people who committed the act and know who committed the act are at fault.

  21. If it’s a murder and two people were there, both are charged with murder even if prosecutors don’t know who did it.

    This is idiotic. Charge them both, and the one who didn’t do it will start talking.

