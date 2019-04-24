Prosecutors “believe that a crime occurred” against Tyreek Hill’s son

Getty Images

The Johnson County, Kansas, district attorney has investigated a pair of incidents involving the son of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. The authorities announced on Wednesday that charges will not be filed against Hill or the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal.

Prosecutor Stephen Howe said at a press conference, “We believe the a crime has occurred,” but that “the evidence does not conclusively establish who commit the crime.”

Howe seemed to be frustrated by the inability to prosecute the crime that was committed, pointing out that under the American criminal justice system, “We would rather let guilty people go free than convict innocent people.”

The criminal investigation is closed for now; however, an active investigation continues regarding the protection of the child, who reportedly was recently removed from the home. Howe said on multiple occasions that the child is “safe,” but he declined to say whether the child is in the home.

Howe said that his office has not spoken to the NFL or the Chiefs about the situation. He also would not discuss any facts regarding the crime that was committed, citing the sensitivity of the situation given the age of the child.

Howe characterized the situation as a “whodunit,” but that there’s no way to determine who committed the acts. Eventually, Howe acknowledged that someone “hurt this child,” but that it simply can’t be proven who inflicted any injury.

“We want to hold people accountable who hurt children,” Howe said.

While Hill may not have to worry about the prospect of being prosecuted or jailed (for now), he’ll have a separate problem with the NFL. The specifics of that problem will be outlined in a subsequent item.