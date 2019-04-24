Quinnen Williams: John Lynch “got shook by Barry Sanders”

Getty Images

NFL prospects know John Lynch as the General Manager of the 49ers. But Lynch was a good enough safety for long enough that the Hall of Fame selection committee keeps voting him a finalist.

Lynch made nine Pro Bowls and twice was voted All-Pro in 15 seasons and appears on his way into Canton one of these days after 1,054 tackles.

There was this one time, though. . . .

“I watched a 30 for 30 on Barry Sanders, and I seen him juke John Lynch,” Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams said Wednesday, via Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB. “It was just so funny, because I like know John Lynch now, so it was like, man, John Lynch got shook by Barry Sanders.”

Williams wasn’t about to say anything to Lynch about it during his pre-draft visit to the 49ers.

“He’s my guy,” Williams said, “and everybody gets got by Barry Sanders.”

Sometimes it’s more about what prospects don’t say than what they do say.