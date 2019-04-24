Ravens announce Marshal Yanda extension

Getty Images

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda‘s contract is officially on the books.

The Ravens announced today that Yanda has signed the extension that’s been expected for the last couple weeks.

Yanda is one of two veterans the Ravens re-signed today, having previously extended kicker Justin Tucker.

The 34-year-old Yanda is now signed through 2020.

There had been some talk this offseason that he was thinking of retiring, but neither he nor anyone associated with the Ravens gave any indication that that was the case. A third-round pick of the Ravens in 2007, Yanda has been to seven Pro Bowls and was twice a first-team All-Pro.