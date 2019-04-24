Ravens extend kicker Justin Tucker

Getty Images

The Ravens turned over most of their defense this offseason, but they made sure to keep some continuity on special teams.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are about to announce a contract extension for Justin Tucker, keeping the best kicker in the league in place.

Tucker was entering the final year of the four-year, $16.8 million deal he signed in 2016, right up against the deadline to extend tagged players in July.

The team has announced a 2:30 p.m. press conference.

Tucker has a career 90.1 field goal percentage, which tops the league’s all-time accuracy list. He missed his first career extra point attempt last season (making him 241-of-242, or 99.6 percent).