Report: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers close to deal

A report on Tuesday indicated that the Steelers were working to finish up a contract extension with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before the draft gets underway on Thursday night.

It looks like they’re close to making that hope a reality. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the two sides are in “final stages” of negotiations and that a deal could be announced on Wednesday.

Roethlisberger’s current deal runs through the 2020 season and has an average salary of $21.85 million per year. That ranks 13th among current quarterback contracts and a new deal will certainly bump him higher up a list now topped by the deal that Russell Wilson signed with the Seahawks last week.

How far up that list and how long the Steelers are committing themselves to Roethlisberger will be two of the things to note once the two sides sign off on the final details and announce that they’ve reached a pact to continue their long relationship.