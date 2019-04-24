Report: Broncos won’t go to $15 million a year for Chris Harris

Getty Images

The Broncos only received Chris Harris‘ “pay me or trade me” ultimatum yesterday, and they may already be at an impasse.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the star cornerback’s agent told the team he was looking for a new deal that exceeds $15 million per year Citing a source, Klis also reports the Broncos aren’t prepared to go to that level for Harris, so things could turn ugly in a hurry.

Harris just received a $1 million option bonus in March, and is due to make $7.9 million this year on the final year of the deal he signed in 2014. He hasn’t shown up for the offseason program yet. The Broncos gave cornerback Kareem Jackson a three-year deal worth $11 million a year this offseason, which can’t help Harris’ mood when he’s looking for a raise.

Elway has said he would talk to Harris’ agent after the draft.

“I don’t have time right now,” Elway said Tuesday. “I’m busy with the draft. We’ll talk about Chris. He’s under contract, so we’ll talk about that when the draft is over.

“When I say this, I said we’re going to talk about it. It doesn’t mean we’re going to do it.”

If they were going to move Harris, this would be the time, so the draft pick compensation they get could go toward filling a rather sizable hole on their depth chart.