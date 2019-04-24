Report: Marshawn Lynch not planning to play football again

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch is reportedly walking away from the NFL.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Lynch is not planning to play football again. Lynch spent the last two seasons with the Raiders and is not under contract for the 2019 season.

Lynch has stepped away from the game in the past. He announced his retirement on the same day as Super Bowl 50 in 2016, but reversed course the next year and the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders in April 2017.

That change of heart means that one can’t rule out Lynch’s plans changing in the future. Going back to play in his hometown was the impetus for his earlier course correction, however, and the expectation is that there won’t be a team in Oakland beyond the 2019 season. That and his age — Lynch turned 33 this week — are reasons to think this retirement has a better chance of sticking.

The Raiders signed Isaiah Crowell as a free agent to go with Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren at running back. They could add to that group in this week’s draft.