Report: NFL warns Tom Coughlin about voluntary workouts comment

Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin has reportedly heard from the NFL about last week’s comments regarding players missing voluntary offseason workouts.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith have been absent and Coughlin said that they should be in attendance. That drew responses from Ramsey, Ramsey’s agent and the NFLPA.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that Coughlin’s call to get on his lawn instead of staying off of it has also drawn a response from the league. The league reportedly sent Coughlin a warning letter reinforcing the voluntary nature of the workouts and telling him that any similar comments in the future could lead to a fine or the loss of OTA days later in the offseason schedule.

Per the report, the NFLPA had asked the league to reinforce the rule with Coughlin and the Jaguars. It’s not the first time that Coughlin’s stance on the offseason rules laid out by the Collective Bargaining Agreement has drawn notice from the NFLPA and we’ll see if the league’s involvement makes it the last.