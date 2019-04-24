Report: Porter Gustin failed a Combine PED test

Getty Images

It’s not the draft week if confidential information about prospects isn’t being publicly released.

Earlier this week, the annual Wonderlic dump happened. Now, it’s the supposedly secret results of Scouting Combine drug testing that are making their way into the public eye.

So far this year, only one failed test has come to light. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network — an NFL employee to whom the confidentiality provisions of the substance-abuse and PED policies presumably applies — reports that USC linebacker Porter Gustin (pictured on the right) failed a PED test while attending the Combine in Indianapolis.

Here’s where things get fuzzy. Rapoport also reports that Gustin’s agent has pointed out that Gustin was granted a therapeutic use exemption for Adderall after the Combine. This implies that Gustin tested positive for Adderall. But it’s quite possible that he didn’t, because the NFL’s policies currently regard Adderall as a PED only during football season. During the offseason, it’s treated as a recreational drug.

So it’s possible that Gustin tested positive for a PED, and that his Adderall exemption is unrelated to the PED for which he tested positive. This is something that anyone interested in drafting or signing Gustin (if he’s undrafted) will have to figure out.

It’s also something that we shouldn’t know about. But it’s difficult if not impossible for the NFL to keep this information secret. Especially since the NFL owns and operates a media company that actively seeks to publicize it.