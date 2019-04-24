Report: Teams think Nelson Agholor could be traded

Getty Images

At the start of the offseason, there was some speculation about whether the Eagles would cut wide receiver Nelson Agholor before they were on the hook for the $9.387 million salary they set him up to make this season by exercising the fifth-year option on his contract.

Agholor didn’t get cut before that salary became guaranteed, but some teams reportedly believe there’s a chance Agholor will be playing for someone other than the Eagles in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams view Agholor as a player that could be available in a trade. The thought is that the Eagles would look to shop Agholor if they draft another wideout at some point this week and the likeliest suitors in that scenario would probably be teams that missed out on receivers they were targeting in the draft.

Agholor has 185 catches for 2,152 yards and 15 touchdowns since the Eagles took him in the first round of the 2015 draft.