Report: Washington inquired about move into the top five

Getty Images

Washington clearly needs a quarterback.

And they may be interested in jumping ahead of a division rival who does too.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Washington has “explored” moving into the top five picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

That would potentially put them in position to take any of the non-Kyler Murray quarterbacks such as Dwayne Haskins or Drew Lock, though it would be expensive to move up from 15 to get there. (Though the Jets clearly have the third overall pick for sale).

It would also serve to leapfrog the Giants, who pick sixth overall and need a quarterback whether they admit it or not.

Washington traded for Case Keenum, but needs a long-term plan after Alex Smith‘s gruesome broken leg from last year. Backup Colt McCoy‘s also recovering from three procedures on his broken leg.