Report: Ziggy Ansah expected to be cleared in August

Getty Images

Free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah visited the Ravens on Wednesday and a report on the condition of his surgically repaired shoulder surfaced later in the day.

Ansah’s hopes of signing with a new team have been on hold as clubs waited for more word on his shoulder. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ansah had a check-up with Dr. Neal ElAttrache this week.

Per the report, the shoulder is structurally sound and the expectation is that Ansah would be fully cleared by mid-August. Ansah still needs to rebuild strength in his shoulder, however, and that process could presumably change that timetable.

Ansah has also visited with the Bills and Saints since becoming a free agent last month. He is one of 13 unattached players — No. 27 overall — on our Free Agent Top 100 list.