Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger have agreed to deal through 2021

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 24, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT
The Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger have a deal done.

The two sides have agreed to a new deal that keeps Roethlisberger under contract through the 2021 season, according to multiple reports. Roethlisberger had been heading into the final year of his old contract.

There’s no immediate word on the financials of the deal.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers had reportedly both been motivated to get a deal done before the draft, to give both sides some certainty about the future of the franchise. Now the Steelers can prepare as if Roethlisberger is going to retire a Steeler, and can work on bringing in the players necessary to win another Super Bowl before he’s done.

  2. Bring in another Super Bowl before he’s done? I’m a Steelers fan, and I think we’re closer to rebuilding than reloading for a Super Bowl run..

  4. They HAD the players to win another Super Bowl. Arguably the most talented team in the NFL but they choked it away with people on their own agendas and a coaching staff that can’t get out of their own way. Good luck; number 7 isn’t getting you #7 before he retires. That window is shut.

  7. Will he take less money so the Steelers can build the defense back up? They should trade for Chris Harris, who has already told Denver pay him or trade him (last year of deal). Probably draft a WR too.

  8. As soon as Haley was fired Ben said he wanted to play three or four more years. This contract plus last year covers the four years he said he wanted to play. Win-Win.

  10. Big Thanks to Antonio Brown for forcing himself out of PGH… making the TEAM stronger and more cohesive as well as freeing up the cash to PAY someone that we NEED.

  11. I think it’s smart he’s playing 3 more seasons and retire at age 39. He’s a great, but unlikeable, QB built like a linebacker. I wonder how popular he really is in Pittsburgh? I’m guessing if he wins another SB he’ll be loved by Steeler fans forever but if he fades away it’ll be about 50/50

  14. Ben and the offense was not the problem last year. If they can shore up the middle of the defense then they’ll be a contender. If not, it will be another disappointing season.

  17. Financials are in, Roethlisberger will make upwards of $32 million per season, $70 million guaranteed over the next 3 seasons.

  21. LoL! Diva-Roethlisberger should have retired along with Eli.. Steelers will not win another super bowl because of him. Couldn’t get it done with some of the best weapons and offensive line at his disposal. What makes you think he is getting any better.. I would have rather seen Dobbs or Rudolph. Sad day!!

  23. This was the right thing…he’s still the best in his division..and one of the top in the AFC….he knows QB’s are judged by their SB’s…right now that defines Tom Brady…John Elway didn’t win his 2 SB’s til the end of his career…Peyton didn’t win his last one til he changed teams…many different rb’s and wr’s..but you can never win or have at least a chance without a top qb…Steelers made the right move…let AB and L. Bell enjoy their cash with other teams…it never lasts…being a winner does…that still defines Ben R….it will never define them…

  24. I love it when idiots think Steelers are rebuilding. Steelers will be in the race for the playoffs every year. It comes down to injuries and draft picks if any team is a contender.

  28. In this sport, this league, it is important to know who is starting at the most important position. The Steelers were smart to lock up Ben for the next few years. Now they can deal with other roster problems. There is no emergency rush to overreach for a QB in the draft. There is time to find and groom the QB of the future. Ben Rothlisberger has earned this contract.

  29. Good contract length from a succession standpoint.

    Hopefully either Dobbs or Rudolph separates from the other this season, presumably Rudolph taking #2 and Dobbs to #3. If Ben misses time in 2019 or 2020 from injury, the backup gets some reps. If it’s Rudolph, get a chance to see if he’s still advancing and on a trajectory to be a potential replacement. If not, they have time to draft whoever that might be.

  31. Couldn’t even win a division with two rookie QBs and Andy Dalton. Good luck Steelers.

  32. All kidding aside, if I was a Pittsburgh fan, I’d be concerned about the coming season, and completely tired of Big Baby Ben. His whining and drama are unreal. It’s been something every year for the last decade. He’s talked about retiring twice in that time. He runs off players and coaches. The team itself seems to be on the verge of chaos. They are still a very solid squad, but they’ve lost the best RB and WR in the league. Ben is aging. I don’t know….how are you feeling, Steelers fans?

  33. “Couldn’t even win a division with two rookie QBs and Andy Dalton” Didn’t seem to have any trouble with that northeastern team in 2018.

  36. Not a Steelers fan, but as an outside observer it looks like Mike Tomlin is the main obstacle between this team and another Super Bowl appearance.

    0 0 Rate This

  40. Another Super Bowl for Big Ben in the next 3 season? I suppose it could be done. All you’d need is a dynamic running back that can carry the rock 25 times a game and catch passes out of the backfield and then maybe a playmaking wideout who has to be doubled at all times and then…oh…wait…

  41. Great…Mason Rudolph will hit free agency with not one nfl snap under his belt. Wasted a second round pick on the kid.

  44. I am glad about Big Ben, but sad/glad about Brown. I really don’t like the Patriots at all, but one thing I have to give Bellicheck, if you are not a team player, you are not on the team. I had enough Brown’s chest thumping! He is an outstanding player, but divisive. You don’t consistently win games that way. I remain impressed with Connor and the entire receiving crew, JuJu rocks and is a Steeler through and through.

    LETS GO GET ANOTHER RING!!!

  47. Should Steelers fans be excited by this?

    He has had a very solid career, but I think most fans were kind of expecting him to be leaning toward retirement. The recent talent purge and “in house troubles” seem to have to laid out a franchise crossroads or a rebuild rather than extending this era.

    They’ll find a way to scrap as they usually do, but hard to see them as a threat in the short term.

  48. Glad they got this out of the way. The players will be focused, and ready, now that the distractions have been removed. Hopefully, the off season signings pan out, and they have a good draft. I really get a big laugh at those that say the Steelers are toast without Brown, I suppose they think the Raiders are SB bound now. The season isn’t far off, we will soon see who’s right, and who’s wrong.

