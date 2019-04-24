Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger have agreed to deal through 2021

Getty Images

The Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger have a deal done.

The two sides have agreed to a new deal that keeps Roethlisberger under contract through the 2021 season, according to multiple reports. Roethlisberger had been heading into the final year of his old contract.

There’s no immediate word on the financials of the deal.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers had reportedly both been motivated to get a deal done before the draft, to give both sides some certainty about the future of the franchise. Now the Steelers can prepare as if Roethlisberger is going to retire a Steeler, and can work on bringing in the players necessary to win another Super Bowl before he’s done.