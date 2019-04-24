Ryan Pace open to drafting a kicker

Getty Images

The Bears have signed three kickers since releasing Cody Parkey, but they may not be done making additions at the position.

The Bears have five picks — one each in the third, fourth and fifth rounds and a pair of seventh-rounders — in this week’s draft and General Manager Ryan Pace said on Tuesday that he’s open to using a pick on another kicker if they have one at the top of their board at some point in the next few days.

“It just depends on where you have the kicker graded,” Pace said, via TheAthletic.com. “If he’s graded at that value and we get to that place in the draft and that [name] is sticking up there that high, I think you have to explore it.”

The seventh-round picks would be likeliest spot for the team to take a kicker, but one imagines the Bears were paying attention on Tuesday when word of Robbie Gould‘s trade demand broke. Gould mused about a return to the Bears before the 49ers franchise-tagged him and his family is there, which may make it a place the Bears look as they try to solidify the position.