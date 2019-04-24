Saints grateful for back-to-back West Coast games

Getty Images

Complaining about schedules is as much a rite of spring as the draft.

But Saints coach Sean Payton said he was actually relieved when he said that he had back-to-back road games against the Rams and Seahawks in September.

Via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton said the plan was to stay out there between the Week Two and Week Three Games.

“The ability to go out, play in L.A. and stay on that time zone rather than create two road trips back and forth, it basically creates one trip West and back home as opposed to two,” Payton said.

While details are still to be ironed out, Payton joked that players would prefer it to be in Washington rather than California for tax purposes. Regardless, those trips can often become positives for team, a bonding experience after the roster is settled following training camp.