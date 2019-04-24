Saints pick up fifth-year option on Sheldon Rankins

Getty Images

Sheldon Rankins left last season on a cart, after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs.

The Saints are apparently confident in his return, and in his future.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints are picking up the fifth-year option on the former first-round defensive tackle.

Rankins could still begin this season on the physically unable to perform list because of the timing of his injury (in the divisional round against the Eagles).

But he’s been enough of an impact player in the middle of an improved Saints defense that securing him for 2020 was the reasonable thing to do.