Sam Darnold: Will be fun to just attack this year

The Jets kept things very conservative on offense for most of quarterback Sam Darnold‘s rookie season, but a coaching change appears to be pushing things in a different direction.

Darnold and new head coach Adam Gase are still getting to know one another, but Darnold said that one thing has already become clear to him about how the offense will evolve in his second season.

“It’s going to be fun to just attack this year,” Darnold said, via Newsday. “It’s going to be our thing to attack defenses. With Coach Gase and all the coaches on that side of the ball, it’s been awesome. Good things to come. We can all tell.”

Darnold said that Gase has spoken to him about how the Dolphins approached playing him last year and he said he hopes to get the same information from defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about what the Browns saw while preparing for their game against the Jets. The Jets were 0-3 in those games and will be hoping the offense they’re putting in place will lead to better results.