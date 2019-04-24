Talk of Washington trading up is “Bruce Allen being Bruce Allen”

Getty Images

The news that Washington has made calls about possibly moving up from No. 15 to No. 5 comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with the workings of the Washington front office under the leadership of the team’s president.

As one source put it on Wednesday afternoon, “It’s Bruce Allen being Bruce Allen.”

Per the source, Allen has a habit of making phone calls regarding possible draft trades, in the days preceding the draft. It costs nothing to pick up the phone, and even if there’s no benefit he enjoys the fact that it moves the needle.

This year, it possibly caused more than needles to move in New York, given that a jump to No. 5 would put Washington one spot in front of the Giants. Still, it all appears to indeed be a smokescreen.

Indeed, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports that the team doesn’t plan to trade up.

But that doesn’t stop Allen from making all the calls he wants to make, if for no reason other than to amuse himself when those calls morph into reports that the team is planning something big.

That said, the team may be planning something big. But the something big it may be planning wouldn’t entail a trade up in round one. More on that, possibly, later tonight or tomorrow.